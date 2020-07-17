ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fired back at Governor Brian Kemp and the lawsuit he filed against her and the city council over the mayor's mask mandate and recommendation to roll back reopenings. Bottoms criticized Kemp's handling of the pandemic as "illogical" and vowed to "fight the governor about this in court."
“It was not until we instituted the mask order in Atlanta and I pointed out that Donald Trump violated that order when he landed at our airport and did not wear a mask that the governor files against us,” Mayor Bottoms said on CBS This Morning. “And it's so-- it is very clearly that-- it's very clear that the governor is putting politics over people. And I joined several mayors across our state that who will continue to enforce our mask mandate and we will have to fight the governor about this in court.”
Kemp filed the lawsuit Thursday, trying to block Bottoms' mask mandate. He is also challenging the mayor's July 10 guidance to close restaurant dining rooms and urge residents to only leave their homes for essential trips, despite Georgia's current surge in coronavirus cases. Kemp has refused to institute a state mask mandate saying Georgians are responsible enough and the economic impact of a mask mandate is too much for him.
“Again, reading is fundamental. Our recommendations going back to phase one were Advisory Voluntary recommendations,” Bottoms said. “And so, to be sued based upon issuing voluntary advisory recommendations really is just a waste of taxpayer money in our state. We don't have appropriate contact tracing. We don't have adequate testing in our state.
Asked by co-host Tony Dokoupil whether the governor's position was "killing people," Bottoms replied: "Absolutely."
"I think that when you are reckless as the governor has been, when you disregard science as the governor has done, then certainly people are suffering and people are dying in our state," she said. "And our numbers are rising at a record rate."
Bottoms said her decisions were guided by the CDC and Emory University research, both institutions headquartered in Georgia. She also said business owners calling for "consistency" influenced the mask mandate.
"And quite frankly, it's very simple: wearing a mask helps stop the spread of this virus," she said.
Governor Kemp held a press conference Friday morning in which he accused Bottoms of playing politics. He said he refuses to sit back and watch "disastrous" policies devastate the lives of Georgia residents, and while he strongly urged the public to wear masks, he said it was not up to the government to "defeat" the virus.
"It's the community that defeats this virus, not the government," he said.
