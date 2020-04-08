ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "There is a critical need for the Atlanta community to step up to protect and provide for our most vulnerable populations," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after signing an Executive Order to help provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
The Executive Order will match private philanthropic donations of up to $1.5 million to provide additional shelter options as well as supportive services to the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced Wednesday evening, just hours after Georgia's number of coronavirus cases reached 10,189, with 369 deaths.
"Our city is blessed with a number of philanthropic partners who have extended helping hands to meet the needs of our community. Thank you to these partners for going above and beyond to assist the City in bending the curve of this virus, and for remaining among Atlanta's greatest champions, added Mayor Bottoms.
There is already $1 million in funds used to help isolate, test and provide transportation to the homeless community.
The Order is yet another effort initiated by Atlanta's mayor of two years to provide relief for citizens during the uncertain times caused by the lethal virus that continues to spread across the state.
Through an Administrative Order, Mayor Bottoms directed the City's Department of Watershed to refrain from terminating water services to customers due to non-payment for 60 days.
She also created a $7 million emergency fund to provide assistance to those impacted by the virus, along with launching a partnership with Atlanta Housing to provide rent relief for seniors, families and others residing in AH-owned or subsidized units who have lost income.
