ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an administrative order Wednesday to fund a coronavirus pandemic coordination team as positive cases continue to rise in metro counties.
In February, Mayor Bottoms created a coronavirus pandemic task force to prepare a strategic plan to limit the impact of a possible COVID-19 pandemic.
“While facing the coronavirus health threat, this Order will ensure the City is in its best posture to conduct day-to-day operations without disruption,” said Mayor Bottoms.
The City's Chief Financial Officer, Chief Health Officer and Director of Emergency Preparedness will work to develop a financial framework identifying funds and necessary activities to thwart the disease's impact on the general population.
“This funding framework will be used to guarantee the City of Atlanta is positioned to deliver services and conduct operations in a seamless manner regardless of what we as a community may face in the days and weeks ahead,” added Mayor Bottoms.
