ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) “This is a positive step that we are going in fighting for justice for my son" said Jimmy Hill, who is still fighting for justice for his 21-year-old son Jimmy Atchison.
Atchison was unarmed hiding in a closet when he was shot in the face by an Atlanta Police Officer Sung Kim in January. Kim was working with an FBI Task Force at the time.
“It’s sad, it hurts that we had to go through this, I wouldn’t want no other family to go through what we have been going through,” said Hill.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and APD Chief Erika Shields heard this family’s concerns and now, they’re taking action. The police department changed their policy on body cameras, but that wasn’t enough.
Atlanta is now pulling its officers from Federal Task Forces; including the FBI and US Marshals; and its all because of body cameras. Mayor Bottoms said this is for protection for the officers and the public.
“If this officer had been on his normal patrol with APD he would have been equipped with a bodycam but our officers assigned to the task force don’t wear body cameras."
It's a very bold and controversial move by the City of Atlanta.
“It’s my hope that our federal partners will also seeing this age of policing and concerns rightfully so by the public they will also see it beneficial to have members of the task force equipped with body cams.” Says Mayor Bottoms.
Tanya Miller is the attorney for the Atchison family and they are still fighting to get Officer Kim fired and shooting and killing the 21-year-old.
“This is a step in the right direction, it’s a little too late for Jimmy, so its bittersweet for us. We would have loved the opportunity to see and know for sure with clarity what happened in his last moments; his family was denied that opportunity”
The family of Jimmy Atchison will never know what happened leading up to his death, but Mayor Bottoms hopes to create a culture of transparency for the future.
“There’s already a separation gap of distrust with the public and low income families and the police, this is one step closer to bridging the gap. The police department, the families need to know what happened in the past a lot of families don’t know what happened and the body cam will tell the story.” Says Hill.
