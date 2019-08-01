SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a scary moment for an Atlanta family when their charity lemonade stand was shut down by a Sandy Springs code enforcement officer. However, the setback didn't stop them from raising enough money to give back to other kids.
All the Clay family wanted to do was raise money to stuff backpacks for kids in time for back to school.
"We heard about a charity that was collecting for back to school supplies, so we decided to do a lemonade stand to collect for that charity," explained Jenny Clay.
But shortly after setting up, the Clay kids were approached by what they thought was their first lemonade customer.
"A code enforcement officer came by right as we were setting up our stand and told us we couldn't do the lemonade stand, and that it was against Sandy Springs law. So, we were really disappointed and we thought well we aren't going to be able to raise any money," said Jenny.
So she took to Facebook, and to her surprise the community help came pouring in.
"People sent in donations and we ended up raising $130.00 which is more than we probably would've made at a Melinda's stand.
The next day Sandy Springs officials visited the home, apologized to the family and even donated $20 to the cause as well.
"It brings me joy that we can help other kids that we can help other kids that don't have any money to have nice school supplies," said Jenny's daughter Lily.
With that $130 they were able to get enough school supplies to stuff backpacks for at least and you are allowed to sell lemonade in Sandy Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.