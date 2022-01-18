ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tuesday marked Andre Dickens fifteenth day in office as Mayor of Atlanta. He says he has filled his schedule from sun up to sun down meeting with city and state agencies and partners.
Dickens sat down with a small group of news reporters for a roundtable talk about the progress and challenges of his first couple weeks leading the city.
One of the biggest obstacles has been the fighting the push against the Buckhead cityhood movement. “The Buckhead conversation is a big one,” Dickens stated.
Dickens says he’s met with Governor Kemp at his home multiple times, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and House Speaker David Ralston about the cityhood issue.
“I’ve talked to him three or four times as well as Republican and Democrat lawmakers about what we need to do as a city and why I think this Buckhead cityhood is bad for the city, bad for APS, bad for bond ratings, bad for schools. It’s not a good idea,” Dickens explained.
Dickens admitted the politics behind the cityhood bill have presented challenges in trying to negotiate with lawmakers.
“One thing I ask is, ‘you wouldn’t want this happening to you in your city in your neighborhood,” Dicken said. “This is a local control issue and none of the people that are producing this bill are from Buckhead. They don’t live in the jurisdiction that they’re actually trying to change.”
Dickens noted that so far, when he’s met with some lawmakers he hasn’t been able to trust that his attempts to stop the bill have been successful. Unlike the conversations he’s had on the campaign trail, Dickens says these conversations at the Capitol have not been ones he can say are wins, yet.
“A few conversations later I find out they’re buddies with the person who sponsored the bill and they want to seek re-election,” Dickens stated, adding that he’ll be back at the state Capitol in a few weeks to follow up as lawmakers continue to meet on the issue.
As for crime, he’s been visiting each precinct working on morale and resources. Monday, Dickens unveiled the new Buckhead police precinct aimed at adding resources to combat crime in the area. He plans to continue plans to hire 250 new officers and re-train the entire force on de-escalation.
'"While we are going to hire 250 officers, we also know that’s not the complete solution," Dickens said. "Making [the community] feel safer is not just a police officer with a badge and a gun."
Regarding affordable housing and homelessness, Dickens continued a series of meetings Tuesday afternoon.
"I’m bringing everybody in and I’m sharing my vision," Dickens said. "I’m looking everyone in the eye and saying as it relates to housing affordability this is a can’t lose, must do goal. 20,000 units was not something that was just thrown out haphazardly. I see the pathway to it. You can guarantee that you’re going to see some activity real soon with Bowen Homes, and Civic Center site."
He says also he’s working to identify space in the Thomasville community for affordable units.
Dickens says when good news happens, he wants it shared so the city knows he's working for progress across the board.
