ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stood alongside Dr. Bernice King Monday to kick off the City’s inaugural “Peace Week.”
For many, the week comes at the perfect time. Many in the metro remain concerned over what appears to be a recent surge in violence.
To help kickoff the important week, Mayor Dickens invited faith leaders from a number of different religions to share their traditions and a prayer.
The Mayor also announced that during the Peace Week, he and his staff, along with members of the Atlanta City Council and Police Department will hold a number of events that promote not only peace but also a daily choice of non-violence.
“We are going to be going to some of the hardest hit communities and having conversations about peace and what we can do to be in a non-violent posture,” Mayor Dickens said.
