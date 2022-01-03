ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta's mayor-elect Andre Dickens has released details of the events planned as a lead-in to his Jan. 3 inauguration as Atlanta's new mayor.
The swearing-in ceremony will culminate the weekend of activities at 1 p.m. at Georgia Institute of Technology's Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The first event of the inauguration weekend is a community service day in Atlanta. Volunteers will convene at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center to assemble personal hygiene kits from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. Volunteers will also participate in a cleanup project at Nancy Creek Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The activities will include raking, pruning and litter removal.
Community whiffle ball games and outreach activities will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Park’s Active Oval and Saturday’s events will end with a reception and inaugural community block party at Pullman Yards from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Jan. 2, there will be a virtual interfaith prayer service beginning at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending the events can find more details and register at MovingATLForward.com. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours for all inaugural events. Masks will be mandatory at all events.
Dickens beat City Council President Felicia Moore in the mayoral runoff.
Incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn’t seek a second term.
