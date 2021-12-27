Andre Dickens, right, is interviewed on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Atlanta. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore emerged Tuesday as the clear leader in the mayor's race in Georgia's largest city, advancing to a Nov. 30 runoff with about 40% of the vote in the nonpartisan race. Moore's opponent remained unclear early Wednesday, as City Council member Andre Dickens sought to deny former Mayor Kasim Reed the second runoff spot. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)