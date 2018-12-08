Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Portland Timbers will take on Atlanta United Saturday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The heavily anticipated game has drawn the attention of many including Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Ahead of the game, Bottoms and Wheeler egged one another on in a friendly bet on Twitter. What's being wagered? Well, aside from bragging rights and the coveted MLS Cup trophy, the losing mayor has to wear the winning team's jersey for an entire day.
Congratulations Mayor @KeishaBottoms! Atlanta must be so proud to have @ATLUTD make it to the MLS cup. You have an impressive team. But here in Portland, we already know what the outcome of the game is going to be. #RCTIDSo how about a friendly bet?#MLSCupPlayoffs @TimbersFC pic.twitter.com/Jqcql5JQft— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 8, 2018
Mayor Bottoms responded with her own video full of Atlanta pride and belief in the home team's ability to get the job done.
Hello, Mayor @tedwheeler. I received your video challenge and look forward to seeing you in an @ATLUTD jersey! #GameOn #MLSCup #UniteAndConquer #WelcometoAtlanta pic.twitter.com/UpXV1ODlUF— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 8, 2018
This will mark Atlanta United's first time at the MLS Cup and the Portland Timbers second appearance in the last four years.
The game starts at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.