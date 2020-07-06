ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Bottoms tweeted the diagnosis Monday, while also noting that she has not experienced any symptoms.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

She has been a staunch supporter of Georgians remaining at home despite the state reopening over a month ago. In just the past week, the state has seen record numbers of positive coronavirus tests.

Mayor Bottoms also shared with CNN's Chris Cuomo that her husband and one of their children also tested positive.

“This is startling for me because we’ve been so very careful. We’ve taken all of the precautions you can take. We wear mask we wash our hands I have no idea when and where we were exposed," she said Monday.

As of 3 p.m. on July 6, Georgia Department of Public Health reported 97,064 coronavirus cases, 2,878 deaths, and 11,919 hospitalizations.