Thousands of people are gathered at the world's busiest airport Saturday morning to participate in Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's first 5K race.
The Mayor's 5K on the Runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was sponsored by CBS46 and emceed by anchor Tracye Hutchins.
The event included special guests such as Atlanta rapper Jeezy and four Olympic medalists Christian Coleman, Dwight Phillips, Angelo Taylor and Terrance Trammell.
This is the fourth year the 5K has been held, however, it is the first year hosting for Mayor Bottoms.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.