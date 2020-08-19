ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking the virtual stage on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
“I hope to highlight Atlanta’s rich history and that’s about all I can say,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson. “They’ve asked me not to give too many details.”
Bottoms, perhaps one of presidential nominee Joe Biden’s earlier high-profile supporters, was also in the running to be his vice president.
“I went through a series of interviews,” she explained. “I had to give all of the documents. I interviewed with Vice President Biden the Saturday before he made the announcement.”
Bottoms found out she wasn’t the pick on the same day the rest of the world did.
“He called that Tuesday to tell me that he had made a decision and he would be announcing it at 4 o’clock that afternoon.”
Biden, of course, chose Kamala Harris.
“How many people can say they were vetted, seriously vetted and made it to a short list for vice president of the United States. I’m pretty competitive. I didn’t realize I would be so disappointed, but when I’m in it, I’m in it to win it. But that being said, I still have the best job in America of being mayor.”
Mayor Bottoms is now working to get Biden and Harris elected.
“Right now, it’s about winning and making sure we’re doing all that we need to do in Atlanta to make sure our communities are healthy and whole.”
Reporter Ashley Thompson asked what the mayor hopes people will take from her speech.
“If I had to use one word, I hope they will be inspired,” she said. “The speeches again are very short, but I hope that in this short period of time, I can convey all that my heart hopes to convey.”
