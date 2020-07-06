ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Bottoms tweeted the diagnosis Monday, while also noting that she has not experienced any symptoms.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

She has been a staunch supporter of Georgians remaining at home despite the state reopening over a month ago. In just the past week, the state has seen record numbers of positive coronavirus tests.

As of 3 p.m. on July 6, Georgia Department of Public Health reported 97,064 coronavirus cases, 2,878 deaths, and 11,919 hospitalizations.