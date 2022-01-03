ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms bid farewell one last time in a video message posted online on Sunday.
I Love You Atlanta from City of Atlanta on Vimeo.
In the two minute 36 second speech, titled "I love you Atlanta," the 60th mayor reflects on her administrations accomplishments and the resilience of the city's people.
Thank you Atlanta. I love you. “…For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven…” https://t.co/9l4fC8FTN3— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 2, 2022
She also expressed hope for the future as the video showed Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens. Dickens is set to become Atlanta's 61st mayor in a swearing in ceremony on Monday at 1 p.m.
