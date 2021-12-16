ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced the return of the Annual Peach Drop Festival after 3 years without it.
Because of its history and longevity, the Peach Drop is cemented in Atlanta and is one of the premier New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast.
This much-loved celebratory festival attracts more than 60,000 attendees.
Featured performers include:
- Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti.
- Iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob.
- “Nobody’s More Country” rising star with Southern roots Blanco Brown.
Mayor Lance Bottoms said:
Atlanta’s Peach Drop is a proud tradition that has entertained generations of residents and visitors alike. Thank you to City staff, Live Nation, the Coca-Cola Company and Underground Atlanta for their partnership in providing a world-class celebration to bring in the new year in the capital city of the Southeast.
The event will be held at Underground Atlanta Dec. 31, with the stage opening at 6 p.m. and the historic peach will drop at midnight.
The event will be hosted by two-time Emmy Award Winner, radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron.
“I look forward to, again, being a part of one of the biggest celebrations in the South; and once again the South got something to say,” said Ryan Cameron.
“Underground Atlanta has been the host of the Peach Drop for over 30 years, and we’re proud to welcome the beloved tradition back to our historic entertainment district,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “As we continue to lay the groundwork for redevelopment, we’re focused on creating meaningful community activations and immersive experiences to bring life back to the heart of Downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.