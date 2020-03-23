ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking extremes measures to flatten the curve of the rapidly spreading and sometimes lethal coronavirus.
Monday evening Mayor Bottoms announced that she had signed a new Executive Order mandating that City residents stay in their homes for 14-days with the exception of travel to essential jobs, grocery stores, to pick up take-out food and medical trips.
Hours earlier state Governor Brian Kemp signed two new Executive Orders of his own, one mandating specific groups of people -- those undergoing cancer-treatment, those with compromised immune systems, those with respiratory ailments and those in long-term care facilities -- all shelter in place. The other, allowing medical professionals to continue practicing even if their license was inactive or lapsed in the last five years.
“I appreciate the leadership of Governor Brian Kemp during this crisis and his concern for the wellbeing of the people across Georgia,” said Mayor Bottoms. “While Governor Kemp has to consider the needs of the state as a whole, as Mayor of Atlanta, I have been entrusted with making decisions that are specific to our city. Given our population density, high rate of asthma, and various underlying health conditions found within our city’s populations, I am issuing a Stay at Home Order for Atlantans.”
The oder goes into effect March 24 at midnight.
Fulton County, which encompasses most of the City of Atlanta, is leading the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. By 7 p.m. Monday, the state had 800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths, of those confirmed cases 152 are in Fulton County.
“Until we flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, the City must exercise every reasonable power to slow the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Across the globe we are seeing a growing sense of urgency, and we must all make some sacrifices to break the chain of infections and avert a worst-case scenario.”
As of now, the Order excludes essential business, the Beltline, restaurants serving take-out and parks.
