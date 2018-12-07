JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46)- Mayor Mike Bodker has issued a veto of a TSPLOST project for part of Jones Bridge Road.
Officials tell CBS46 the mayor's reasoning for doing so was because it did not honor the TSPLOST voters, presented a danger to the City’s long term transportation plan and violated my understanding of the law.
On November 26, The Johns Creek City Council approved an Action Item M.5 for the Concept Plan Phase for Jones Bridge Road (Waters Road to State Bridge Road). The City Council directed City Staff to draw up several options for improvements on the aforementioned road. The options included a study of a three lane option.
First, if implemented, this study will reverse the decision made by Johns Creek voters in the November 2016 TSPLOST referendum which called for TSPLOST funds to be allocated for transportation improvement and congestion relief.
It is also based on the Mayor’s understanding of the law that if there is a general referendum question which has supporting documentation specifically describing a project then the law would require the city to do the specific described project. This understanding has been confirmed by a courtesy review issued by the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia dated December 3, 2018.
