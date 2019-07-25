The city of Atlanta has implemented a scooter permit moratorium.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed the executive action Thursday saying the recent scooter deaths are evident they need to take a more thorough look at the issue.
The action comes just one day after protesters took to the streets to voice concerns over scooter safety, and now it appears the city of Atlanta is listening.
"The mayor felt it was important to pause and do what we can to ensure the safety of the people in Atlanta" said Tim Keane the commissioner of City Planning as he described the moratorium on new scooter permits that goes into effect immediately.
"So far we have permits for nine companies to operate in the city, but only seven of them are operating, so this would be for new companies. We’re not going to issue any permits for new company," added Keane.
Currently about 12,000 scooters are permitted but only about 10,000 are in operation, and officials say the rise in scooter accidents is one of the reasons for the moratorium.
Among them, the death of 37-year-old William Alexander who was hit and killed by a bus while riding a scooter. Which is why PEDS, a pedestrian advocate organization, is celebrating the moratorium.
"I think it’s a much needed decision and I’m glad that the mayor did it," said Sally Flocks a spokesperson for PEDS.
Flocks adds the move will give the city time to play catch-up on the scooter craze.
"We need infrastructure, we need dedicated bike lanes, we need parking areas, and many people don't know the rules. There needs to be education."
All things the city says they will be working on during the moratorium.
