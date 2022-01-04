STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — The mayor of Stonecrest has announced that he plans to step down on Wednesday shortly before he is scheduled to appear in court on federal fraud charges.
Jason Lary, 59, is accused of stealing more than $650,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover his own tax liabilities and to pay for a lakefront home. He has been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal program theft and federal program theft,
Lary held a press conference via Zoom on Tuesday morning to announce his resignation. He reportedly said he was resigning to concentrate on his health.
Prosecutors says Lary gave money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic (CARES) Act to his church and then asked the church to pay $50,000 to a company owned by Lary. He then used that money to pay off various tax liabilities.
$108,000 in relief funds was also used to pay off a mortgage on his lake house.
Lania Boone, 60, has also been charged in the case.
Lary previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A special election will be held to find a new mayor.
