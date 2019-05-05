PLAINS, Ga (CBS46) -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg met with former President Jimmy Carter in Plains on Sunday.
Buttigieg took part in the former president's Sunday school class.
On Twitter, Buttigieg said he was humbled to meet with Mr Cater, calling him "a true public servant" and saying "America is blessed for his continuing leadership."
President Carter met the South Bend mayor while working on a Habitat for Humanity project in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.