Atlanta police are investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend, including a homicide.
Police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot near Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive after a dispute involving a car.
One man is in custody facing a murder charge.
Employees of a nearby business told CBS46 the victim's name is Tony and he worked with them.
"He was just trying to help a stranger," Crystal, an employee, said.
According to Crystal, Tony was helping another man who had wrecked his car, before he was shot.
"He just tried to help, he just tried to do a good deed and lost his life and its sad," she said.
Multiple other people across the city were also victims of gun violence on Saturday and Sunday, with 12 people shot.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to the violence:
The number of violent crimes that took place over the weekend is simply unacceptable. Atlanta Police are working with the FBI and other federal and state partners to crack down on gangs and guns and our work toward addressing public safety is happening around the clock.
Meanwhile, we have implemented our One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan, cracking down on clubs and bars illegally operating as restaurants to help curtail violent activity.
A significant amount of the violent crime is related to conflict amongst acquaintances and the backlog in our court system adds delays to adjudicating offenders. While we work toward addressing the systemic root causes of this behavior, APD will continue its work in finding and holding those responsible who are wreaking havoc in our communities.
The Atlanta Police Department issued this statement to CBS46:
Over the past weekend, our communities experienced a rash of violent crimes. Seven incidents left a total of twelve people injured and one man dead. At the moment, there appears to be no connection between these crimes and they all appear to be isolated incidents.
These crimes began in a variety of ways, with everything from domestic disputes, to arguments with acquaintances, and drug deals gone bad. But the impact on our city is the same. These senseless acts undermine the feeling of safety our officers work so hard to provide our communities. The Atlanta Police Department will continue working to reduce violent crime, but some of these incidents require individuals to make better choices. Picking up a gun to solve disagreements is not just a police issue. These incidents involve people making poor choices when resolving conflict and it’s practically impossible to police that in real time. We need individuals to make better choices. The number of people who lack conflict management skills, and who opt to take a life, risk going to prison and abandoning their family and their freedom, too often over trivial things, is shocking.
The Atlanta Police Department has always been committed to reducing crime and keeping our streets safe, but police cannot be arbitrators for every argument. We need people to understand how important it is to settle arguments by walking away or seeking outside help. No argument is worth destroying lives. Be responsible and let it go, and understand if you choose to resort to violence in our city, it will not be tolerated and we find you and ensure justice is served. Our job is to keep the community safe using every available resource. We have some of the best investigators in the business, who are very good at solving crimes and they work 24/7 to find suspects. Our commitment to safety is unwavering, but we need everyone’s help to solve this growing issue. Together we can change the crime statistics and make the city safe.
