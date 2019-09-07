ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Saturday morning, thousands of people made their way to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport for the sold-out Mayor’s 5k on the Runway.
After some stretching and a lot of dancing, it was time to race. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the crowd before everyone took off on the 5th runway. The first person to cross the finish line was Zack Jordan of Ball Ground.
“I’ve flown out here so many times, to actually be able to run – it’s really cool,” Jordan.
Jessica Ridley of Peachtree City was the first woman to finish.
“Everything is dark so you’re kind of wondering like, okay, I’ve got to follow the cones and the line – but it’s neat seeing the big airplane in the half-mile area,” she said.
CBS46, the 5k’s official media sponsor, was there in full force. Meteorologist Molly McCollum set her own personal record.
“It was good. You know this is the flattest, one of the flattest 5ks,” she said. “People try to shoot for their personal best on this course. It’s a lot of fun.”
Anchor Shon Gables also crossed the finish line.
“There’s so many people here,” Gables said. “The energy is great. The running community – nothing beats it in Atlanta.”
Everyone was running for several great causes. Proceeds from the race, 200-thousand-dollars, will go to the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship program and United Way of Greater Atlanta’s College Bound program.
“We are collecting all of the trash from this event,” said airport spokesperson Alnissa Ruiz-Craig. “They’re going to be composting it and then giving it to the west end urban community garden.”
The 5k is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
