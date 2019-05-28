ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation Tuesday morning that will lead to the official close of the Atlanta City Detention Center.
The mayor introduced the legislation last year, citing the declining number of inmates and the increase in costs to operate as reasons for shuttering the facility.
“No longer will Atlanta be in the jail business,” said Mayor Bottoms in a press release. “We have taken another critical step forward in the march for criminal justice reform by beginning the work to repurpose our jail to serve the people of Atlanta as a Center for Equity. The process will be an inclusive one to ensure stakeholders and those most impacted by the criminal justice have a seat at the table.”
A task force has been created to evaluate potential uses for the facility that could benefit the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.