ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta's mayoral race is just over two weeks away and the campaign trail is heating up.
On Friday, both candidates in the runoff election on Nov. 30 held events in the city.
Councilman Andre Dickens is calling on everyone to show up at the polls on Election Day.
City Council President Felicia Moore announced a big endorsement today -- Atlanta's firefighter union.
Next Friday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the runoff. You can vote early at the same location where you voted early in October.
Early voting starts next Wednesday on Nov. 17 and ends on Nov. 24.
