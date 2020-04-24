ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Governor Kemp's decision to re-open some Georgia businesses has caused a divide among local leaders, Atlanta Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet is prepared to serve on the Mayor's Advisory Council for the Re-Opening of the City of Atlanta.
Overstreet said, “it's an honor to take part in this process and to work with stakeholders in our communities to create a safe and sustainable framework to reopen Atlanta. We remain focused on taking the proper steps to ensure the residents of our city are able to return to normalcy. I’m really proud to be a part of the mayor’s advisory council and to work toward building a safe and effective roadmap for our city’s future. It’s vital that we continue to hear the needs of our communities and develop a responsible plan that’s guided by science, data, local input, and the expertise of public health officials.”
The Atlanta City Council acts as the chief policy-making body for the city, responsible for enacting laws related to the governance of Atlanta. The Council is also involved in matters of budgets, zoning, and other economic issues, as they will certainly play a major role in getting the economy back on track as Atlanta, and the state, re-opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.