ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 52-member task force assigned with developing recommendations to close and reimagine the Atlanta City Detention Center have released their report after a year of planning.
The task force was put in place by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Since then Mayor Bottoms has worked to make public safety a collaborative effort involving the community.
“Thank you to the members of this Task Force for your tireless efforts to ensure that all who call Atlanta home have not only a second chance, but for most, a first chance to have access to opportunity," said the Mayor is a statement released from her office. "Together, we can build a smarter and fairer system to equip Atlantans with the tools needed for success in the 21st Century.”
With the declining number of inmates and continued cost to tax payers, Mayor Bottoms moved to begin transforming the jail into a "facility [that] "stands to serve as a beacon of change and a vibrant hub of services that offer equitable opportunity and resources to Atlantans and communities which have been disproportionately impacted by over-incarceration and systemic racism.
Mayor Bottoms’ proposed FY21 budget includes an amendment to reduce the Department of Corrections $18.9 million to $3.6 million until the jail closes; move $13.5 million and the majority of the jail staff to the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to broaden and enhance community-based initiatives; and $1.85 million to other City departments.
Recommendations in the report includes:
- Four design proposals
- Over 10 City and State statute amendments
- Four focused service areas
To read the full report, click here.
