ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after an employee of an area McDonald's restaurant allegedly assaulted a customer with a chair before pouring hot grease on them.
According to Atlanta Police, a man told officers that he was in a verbal confrontation with an employee at the McDonald's location on Northside Drive at around 11:15 p.m.
The victim told police that when he and a store manager stepped outside to discuss the altercation, the employee also came outside and attacked him with a chair.
A short time later, the employee then allegedly poured hot grease onto the victim. The victim also told police that after he got into his vehicle to call police, the employee shattered his windshield with a metal object.
The employee fled the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on the employee's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
