ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) McDonald's restaurants will hire nearly 1,500 people for positions are various restaurants in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.
Participating locations are looking to hire nearly 1,500 positions during McDonald's Hiring Day on June 12.
Those looking for work will be able to walk into participating locations between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an interview.
