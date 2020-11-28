A midtown Atlanta McDonald’s employee is recovering after a co-worker allegedly struck her with a car.
According to Atlanta police, officers arrived at the McDonald’s on Northside Drive just after midnight on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a McDonald’s employee suffering from a leg injury.
Police reported two workers got into a fight at the restaurant chain.
Another worker tried to break up the fight, according to a police report.
The suspect, identified by police as Destiny Allen, left the establishment after the fight.
The worker who broke up the fight went to make sure Allen was leaving the location.
Moments later, Allen put her car in reverse, pressed on the gas, and then allegedly struck the worker who broke up the fight.
The crash caused the worker to fall into the window panel of the fast food restaurant.
The employee was rushed to an area hospital, and Allen was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
