ATLANTA (CBS46) -- McDonald’s restaurants across Georgia are kicking off a summer hiring initiative this week, May 16-22. Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire more than 13,000 employees in Georgia, and 5,300 across the Greater Atlanta market.
On-the-job training prepares employees for future careers within McDonald’s and beyond. McDonald’s restaurants across the country are staffing up for the busy summer season following the recent reopening of some of their dining rooms. Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire more than 13,000 restaurant employees across the state as they welcome customers back to the full McDonald’s experience. Across specific cities they want to hire, 5,300 employees across the greater Atlanta market and 520 employees in the city of Atlanta.
A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald’s and beyond. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, McDonald’s restaurant employees develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills that are highly sought after by hiring managers across the nation.
“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said Jeff Heidrick, President, Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operator Association and local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are a people business at our core, and as we are excited to welcome customers back into our dining rooms.”
Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.
In addition to flexible schedules, the greater Atlanta McDonald’s have also rolled out a brand-new set of perks to help welcome new employees in the restaurants. These perks include:
• Paid time off
• Career learning opportunities
• Free employee meals
• Competitive wages
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.
To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.
