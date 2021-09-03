MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) — The McDonough Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Nadia Wimberly was last seen at her home on the front porch talking with her 10-year-old sister on Thursday but disappeared after that conversation. Police searched for her throughout the night Thursday, but could not locate her.
Nadia is approximately 4’9’’, 105 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. Nadia was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a white polo school uniform shirt, and pink Addidas shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nadia is asked to please contact Detective Rodriguez with the city of McDonough at 470-878-1092, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.