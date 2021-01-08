A Walmart in McDonough was evacuated due to a bomb threat early Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Walmart on on Willow Lane.
Police are still investigating the scene and have not released further details at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
