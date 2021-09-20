ATLANTA (CBS46) — Law enforcement officials are looking for a 30-year-old woman from McDonough after a warrant was issued for her arrest on suspicion of Insurance Fraud.
According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, the woman, who has been identified as Jasmine Bland, is wanted in connection to a case in Henry County.
“Ms. Bland is accused of initiating a fraudulent injury claim involving a car accident,” said Commissioner King. “Records show the suspect ordered an Uber that was involved in a collision but was not a passenger in the car at the time. Ms. Bland made multiple fraudulent attempts to procure money from Farmers Insurance, claiming she was present during the accident.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
