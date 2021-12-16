Editors Note: The following story contains graphic language that may be triggering to some readers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County teen has been arrested and charged with felony rape and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident at McEachern High School in November.
According to a criminal warrant obtained by CBS46, 16-year-old Malachi Mpata allegedly held a 15-year-old girl against her will, before sodomizing and forcibly raping her.
The warrant alleges that back on Nov. 17, Mpata approached the girl on school property, after school hours, pushed her against a wall and called her a derogatory name. It alleges Mpata then grabbed the girl's throat before taking her to a location where there were no cameras, and forcibly sodomizing her.
The warrant then alleges Mpata slapped the victim, put his hand back on her throat and forced the victim to give him oral sex.
It goes onto allege Mpata later instructed the victim to enter the men's restroom where he allegedly raped her.
McEachern High School released the following statement in response:
“As soon as school administration was alerted, the school immediately reported the incident to crimes against children and local authorities to continue the investigation. Due to federal privacy laws, including FERPA, we are unable to provide more details except the student is no longer enrolled at the school. The safety of our students is always our top priority. We encourage parents, students, or staff members to report any concerns to our safety alert tip line.”
CBS46 has a crew following this story and will have more detail coming up Thursday evening on CBS46.
