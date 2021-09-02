ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Thursday, Atlanta Police released the desperate calls for help after an 18-year-old was crushed by an elevator.
“He’s being crushed by the elevator doors?” dispatch asked. “Let me connect the ambulance then, don’t hang up.”
Witnesses told CBS46 the elevator went into freefall as students were trying to get off it. Video shows the elevator continuing to fall as students spilled out.
McFarland was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to an incident report. He later died.
“It’s just been hard for everyone,” his uncle, Dr. Xavier Tipler told reporter Ashley Thompson.
“He did share with my mother, his grandmother, I think that Sunday, that the elevator…they were having elevator problems in the building and he was afraid to get on it.”
A certificate inside of the elevator shows it was past due for an inspection, with the last one expiring in August 2020.
When pressed about the past-due inspection, property management told CBS46 “It’s actually the responsibility of the state to do inspections, and it’s our understanding that, in 2020, many inspections were not done because of Covid.”
“The property owner ought to look at the code section at the responsibilities, Insurance Commissioner John King said. “They have clear responsibilities to call our agency for the annual inspections, not just the five-year inspections.”
The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire conducts elevator inspections, but Commissioner King said property owners must first request one. He said 444 Highland Avenue had not requested one since its last inspection in 2019. He said inspections were not halted during the pandemic.
“What’s disturbing at this point is, they haven’t asked our office and they still have not reported to our agency, which is required by law, that they report the incident. So, I’m very disturbed by the fact. JauMarcus deserves better.”
There is a GoFundMe set up to help the McFarland family. Visit the site here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.