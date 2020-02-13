MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO arrested a man following an alleged assault on February 12 on Spice Pond Road.
The victim stated told authorities that Ronald Graham had struck him in the back of his head with an assault rifle during an argument at Paul Place Drive.
The victim went on to say he went to that location to pick up his daughter after she had spent the night with a friend and he was unable to reach her by phone. He said once he arrived at the residence, he found front door open, kids running around in the yard and the adults asleep in the bed.
Officials say the victim yelled at the adults and that Graham jumped out of bed, grabbed a bat and attempted to hit the victim.
"As victim attempted to leave the residence, Graham grabbed his assault riffle and struck the victim in the back of the head. The victim fled to a gas station where he contacted Mobile County Sheriff’s Office," said MCSO.
They say Graham followed the victim to the gas station but left the scene once he knew law enforcement had been notified.
MCSO Special Operations Deputies spotted the suspect in his vehicle in the area of Lott Road and John Paul Drive driving northbound.
Officials say deputies attempted to stop the vehicle however, Graham refused and eventually bailed from his vehicle on Miller Branch Road and ran into a wooded area. MCSO k-9 deputies apprehended Graham where he was hiding beneath a house.
They say Graham had several warrants; Escape 1st, Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Burglar Tools, Assault 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Unauthorized Use of a vehicle.
