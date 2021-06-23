ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger has expanded it Meals on Wheels for Kids program to the metro Atlanta area in partnership with Feeding GA Families.
The program provides nutritious food to the homes of children and their families, who rely on receiving food at school during the calendar year.
The first delivery took place Wednesday and will support five zip codes in Fulton County: 30337, 30213, 30268, 30291, and 30349.
Eligible households can apply to receive support at www.feedinggafamilies.org/mowk.
Atlanta volunteers are needed each week to help pack food boxes at 2514 W. Point Ave., in Atlanta.
Volunteers with level 2 background checks are needed to help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids on Wednesdays in this area starting at 12:30 pm.
Volunteers drive their vehicles to deliver shelf-stable boxes of food and meal packs to children and families. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete.
