Meals on Wheels gives back to senior citizens

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thanks to Meals on Wheels Atlanta and dozens of volunteers, no senior will go hungry during the coronavirus crisis.
Giving back to seniors comes naturally to Hillary Baker.
“This is our emergency response to this health crisis.” she said.
Since the Coronavirus pandemic has shut down doors and cut off resources, both Meals on Wheels and 100 volunteers stepped up to ensure no senior is left behind.
“We have created the drive through plan. They will get their route sheets, loop around the building then we will load the food into their cars.”
Volunteers delivered the nearly 13,000 meals filled with a weeks worth of fresh and frozen foods like low sodium soups, water, breakfast bars, protein, and vegetables.
“All our senior know is we are delivering food once a week. They don’t see all of this.. But it doesn’t matter because they get their food.” said Baker.
She made it clear that giving to seniors in this time hits home as she has an elderly mother at home.
"I think of my mother. She lives in a building and she is alone and she can’t leave to go get food but she has the resources.. So to imagine someone older who doesn’t have that just breaks my heart.."
Meals on Wheels Atlanta is always looking for new volunteers and is especially in need of monetary donations.
If you would like to donate in any way, click here.
