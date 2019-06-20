ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Measles has been confirmed in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.
Officials say the person recently traveled overseas and came back through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, but was not infectious at the time.
Measles is highly contagious. Acccording to the CDC, infected people can spread measles to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears.
The virus spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can live in the air and on surfaces for two to three hours.
“Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of the people close to that person, who have not been vaccinated or are not immune, will also become infected,” GDPH chief science officer and state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek said.
Officials did not say where the Atlanta resident traveled, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning for travelers headed to Europe as it is experiencing its biggest measles outbreak since the 1990’s.
The CDC says the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to get vaccinated. The GDPH advises anyone planning international travel to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.