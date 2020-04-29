Meat shortage expected at grocery stores around country

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s not unusual to find bare shelves when looking for paper products at the grocery store, but now one of the largest meat manufacturers in the nation, Tyson Foods, is warning there could be a limited supply of chicken, beef and pork on shelves in the coming days.
Dale Sandlin is the Executive Vice President of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association. He said there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at various processing plants in other parts of the country.
“The product that consumers may see on the shelves may not be the cut that they’re most used to,” Sandlin said. “So here in the state of Georgia our processing plants remain open. As of yesterday, they were running full speed, full capacity."
Sandlin doesn't expect any issues locally, but it's a different story in other areas of the country. Tyson Foods has been forced to close some of their facilities.
The chairman of the company John Tyson said in a statement, “millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”
“From all indications from what we’re seeing here in Georgia that’s not the case. We’re not expecting to see any of that,” Sandlin said.
Here in Georgia there is no need to hoard any meat products. Just purchase what you normally would. And know that if it becomes more of a local issue the Cattlemen’s Association will work with other states to keep pumping product into stores.
