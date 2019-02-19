Delta flight 2050 from Milwaukee was headed for Atlanta Tuesday afternoon when it encountered a mechanical issue.
A Delta spokesperson says the MD-90 aircraft was carrying 164 passengers the flight was diverted to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.
The following statement was sent to CBS46 from Delta Air Lines:
"Delta apologizes to the customers of flight 2050 for the delay incurred after the flight diverted to Chattanooga due to a mechanical issue. The safety of Delta's customers and crew is always our top priority. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance evaluation while the airline is working to get customers to their destination as quickly as possible."
The airline is currently working to get customers to Atlanta via bus.
The FAA is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.