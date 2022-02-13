COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One 18-year-old is dead and another one is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 75 south of Delk Road around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a 2016 Kenworth T680, driven by 56-year-old Sean Fletcher of Plantation, Florida, crashed into the rear of 2003 Toyota Camry, which was stopped in the 4th lane from the left on the interstate.
The crash pushed the Toyota across two lanes of travel into the 1st lane before it came to a stop. Fletcher was able to stop his truck on the eastern shoulder.
The two 18-year-olds inside of the Toyota were ejected. The driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Fletcher was also transported to Wellstar Kennestone with minor injuries.
Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Investigators believe a mechanical issue may have contributed to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.