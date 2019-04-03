ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just before the clock struck midnight, Georgia lawmakers debated some of the most contested bills with some set to make history in the state.
The last bill discussed on the House floor was House Bill 324 to legalize production and dispensing of medical cannabis oil in Georgia. It passed with roaring applause from lawmakers.
Sebastian Cotte told CBS46 that his eight-year-old son Jagger has a rare, terminal genetic illness and is currently in hospice care. Cottee said low THC oil helped reduce Jagger’s seizures from 10-12 per day to 2-3 per day. He said he would have to travel to Colorado to bring the oils in illegally before.
Cotte cried when the bill passed saying he and other parents with sick children have worked on the measure for the last five years.
Efforts to solve sexual assault cases also received a boost Tuesday night as lawmakers passed House Bill 282 with roaring applause. The bill will allow law enforcement to store sexual assault evidence and rape kits for up to 50 years. They currently store them for up to 10 years.
Earlier in the afternoon actress and activist Alyssa Milano walked into Governor Brian Kemp’s office urging him not to sign the anti-abortion ‘Heartbeat Bill.” Milano along with members of Georgia’s film and entertainment industry threatened to take their films and productions to other states that are more friendly to women’s reproductive rights.
Milano was not granted a meeting with Kemp because she did not have an appointment. While in the office, Rep. Dominic LaRiccia questioned Milano about her out of state residence. She argued that she works in Georgia and the laws impact her as well.
Milano went on to speak at a press conference in the atrium of the Capitol surrounded by women’s activists and demonstrators dressed as handmaids.
Gov. Kemp plans to sign the Heartbeat Bill into law. It would bad abortions after six weeks or after a heartbeat is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.