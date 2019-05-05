PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) -- A metro no kill animal shelter, and the animals they are trying to save, can’t seem to catch a break.
With dogs catching serious illnesses – it’s nearly impossible to keep up with the bills.
Now, they’re hoping the community they serve can help them continue their mission.
Royal Animal Refuge helps Fayette County and surrounding areas by taking in dogs no one else will.
Now, they’re asking for your help.
“It all started when we pulled a dog with a broken leg, she had been hit by a car, we thought we were just getting her from the shelter, and she ended up being pregnant, which we didn’t know,’ said Mariel Weigand, the Director of Royal Animal Refuge.
That dog had ten puppies. Only eight survived.
“The mom was already not in good shape, so the puppies were off to a rough start,” Weigand said.
They had pneumonia and had to go to the vet.
“That was a rough start for us, that kind of wiped us out financially,” added Weigand, “Two weeks after they were starting to feel better, they got parvo, so there we go again, eight puppies, taking them to the vet with parvo.”
She says parvo is very expensive to treat, and the bills started to pile up.
“We were dealing with the pneumonia, now the parvo, there was just no catching up,” Weigand added.
Weeks later, even more issues popped up with their other dogs.
She says the cycle was never ending.
Now, they’re more than $30,000 in debt.
Royal Animal Refuge wants to always be able to help the community, so they’re hoping the community can return the favor, in order to stay afloat.
“It’s very important to have pet assistance, we understand that life happens, and people need help sometimes, and they get into a bind and can’t keep their animals,” said Weigand.
If you want to give, you can do so at this link.
