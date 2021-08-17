ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Pediatric medical centers around the metro area have posted pleas and warnings online about the current COVID surge that's overwhelming medical staff.
“Shocking and overwhelming how things have changed,” said Dr. Roy Benaroch, a practicing pediatrician and co-owner of Pediatric Physicians, PC. “We weren’t able to accommodate the huge surge in sick visits and we hate to turn people away, we hate to send people to urgent care or to the emergency department, we want to see our own patients, but we had to make a big change.”
Pediatric medical centers across Metro-Atlanta have sounded the alarm as they are overwhelmed with patients thanks to the pandemic. Full Details @cbs46 #COVID19 #DeltaVariant #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ay2SjDo07v— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 17, 2021
Pediatric Physicians, PC said due to an increased number of sick patients coming in they were forced to pause general wellness checks.
“By 9 o’clock in the morning, Monday morning, every single sick slot at both of our offices was filled. 9 o’clock in the morning. And typically, we have six slots open all day,” Dr. Benaroch said.
A similar statement was put out by Northside Pediatric who wrote; the pediatric medical system is near breaking point and cannot accommodate wellness checks for children. They said their office has been flooded with patients since Cobb and Cherokee schools re-opened this semester.
“I’ve been in practice for over let’s say over 20 years and I have never seen it this busy,” Dr. Benaroch said.
Pampa Pediatrics also let patients know they are experiencing high call volumes and suffering staffing shortages.
A check on the number of hospital beds around metro and state show that many are experiencing severe overcrowding.
The surge prompting more cities to adopt health safety measures.
The City of Decatur the latest to require masks.
“The test positive rate is high and our hospitalizations are significantly higher the state, so that we have enacted a face covering ordinance,” said City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
