ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Department of Watershed employee has passed from Legionnaires' disease.

On Tuesday a DeKalb County medical examiner confirmed Cameo Garrett after being exposed to the disease after being found lifeless in her residence. Garrett worked as a communications manager for the department. She was 49-years-old.

Her exact caused of death is listed as "coronary artery atherosclerosis aggravated by Legionella Pneumonia.