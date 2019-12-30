CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four months have passed since an Elite Scholars Academy student passed away after collapsing during a basketball workout at the Jonesboro school.

Imani Bell, 16, collapsed after participating in a conditioning workout. By the time EMS arrive to the scene around 5:52 p.m., the teen was unresponsive.

It was 97 degrees outside during the Aug. 13 workout, but it felt like 103.

Though her body has been laid to rest, the findings of a medical examiner have now come to the light, showing the teen's official cause of death : hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis.

The examiner's conclusion reads: