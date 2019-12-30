CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four months have passed since an Elite Scholars Academy student passed away after collapsing during a basketball workout at the Jonesboro school.
Imani Bell, 16, collapsed after participating in a conditioning workout. By the time EMS arrive to the scene around 5:52 p.m., the teen was unresponsive.
It was 97 degrees outside during the Aug. 13 workout, but it felt like 103.
Though her body has been laid to rest, the findings of a medical examiner have now come to the light, showing the teen's official cause of death : hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis.
The examiner's conclusion reads:
"The circumstances leading up to her cardiac arrest and death were consistent with a hyperthermia death. Her body temperature was noted to be elevated (101.7 degrees F) approximately 30 minutes after collapse and cardiac arrest. This body temperature was not as high as is typically seen in hyperthermia deaths, possibly a result of cooling of her body between the time of her collapse and the time the temperature was taken. Laboratory testing during the hospitalization immediately following her collapse revealed evidence of rhabdomyolysis (muscle injury/breakdown), hyperkalmia, and acute renal (kidney) failure, findings often seen in hyperthermia cases."
