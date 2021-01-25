The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office on Monday confirmed Hank Aaron died of natural causes.
The Major League Baseball legend died on Friday at the age of 86. The MLB will hold a private tribute to the one-time Home Run King on Tuesday at Truist Park.
There will also be a private ceremony Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church that will be broadcast to the public.
CBS46 is told former President Bill Clinton and other dignitaries will be in attendance.
