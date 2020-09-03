ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A medical examiner determined the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old girl, that occurred during one of Atlanta's most violent weekends of the year, to be a homicide.

Secoriea Turner was shot while traveling in a vehicle with her parents 4th of July weekend on University Avenue. Several weeks prior the area was taken over by angry protesters in the wake of a police shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks.

On Thursday, the medical examiner's report states the child sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right back. Secoriea sustained rib fractures, an injured right lung and damage to major blood vessels. Despite resuscitation efforts she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder in connection with Secoriea’s death. He was denied bond by a Fulton County judge in late July.